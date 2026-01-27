Akshay Kumar Jokes About Karisma Kapoor Owning Flats Across Bandra on ‘Wheel of Fortune’; Actress Hits Back With a Laugh

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has made a much-talked-about return to television with his game show ‘Wheel of Fortune’, and the show is already creating a strong buzz among viewers. Packed with fun moments, celebrity appearances, and witty banter, the show recently featured actress Karisma Kapoor as a contestant, much to the delight of fans. Karisma not only played the game with enthusiasm but also indulged in hilarious conversations with Akshay Kumar, leading to one of the most entertaining moments of the episode.

Akshay Kumar Jokes About Karisma Kapoor

Known for his sharp humor, Akshay Kumar couldn’t resist teasing Karisma Kapoor about her family’s alleged real estate empire in Bandra. Pulling her leg on national television, Akshay said that the Kapoor family owns a flat in almost every building in the area. “They have a flat in every building in Bandra. The nameplate outside the building just says K Kapoor. They don’t write the full name. There’s also a nameplate for their mother, Babita Kapoor, which says B Kapoor,” Akshay joked.

Taking the joke a step further, the actor added that the Kapoor sisters plan to expand their property portfolio to Santacruz and Khar as well. He humorously remarked that despite owning so many flats, the family is honest enough not to buy more than one flat in a building. “They leave the rest of the flats for other people. Karisma sleeps in a different flat every night,” Akshay quipped, leaving the audience in splits.

Laughing at Akshay Kumar’s remarks, Karisma Kapoor didn’t hold back and delivered a witty comeback of her own. “That’s nonsense! Do you know, he owns all of Juhu!” she shot back, turning the tables on Akshay and earning loud cheers from the audience. This isn’t the first time Akshay Kumar has teased the Kapoor sisters about their properties. Earlier, on The Great Indian Comedy Central, the actor had made similar remarks about Kareena Kapoor, joking that she owns several flats in Bandra and must be earning a fortune in rent.

“These are two sisters working in the industry. This woman owns a flat in every building in Bandra. Don’t you get rent from all those flats?” Akshay had said at the time. Kareena, much like Karisma, brushed it off with a smile and replied, “He talks nonsense.” Akshay Kumar shares a warm bond with both Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, having worked with them in several successful films. Their easy camaraderie and playful banter on television have once again proven why fans love seeing them together.