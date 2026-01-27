Karan Johar Takes a Digital Detox, Filmmaker to Stay Away From Social Media for a Week

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known for his active presence on social media, has announced a short break from the digital world. The celebrated director and producer has decided to go on a week-long digital detox, temporarily stepping away from Instagram and online interactions. Karan Johar shared the update through his Instagram status, revealing his intention to disconnect from mindless scrolling, messages, and posts.

In a candid note, the filmmaker even sought divine strength to help him stay away from social media during this period. He wrote, “A week-long digital detox! No mindless scrolling! No DMs! No posts! May God give me the strength to stay away from it!!!” The post instantly caught fans’ attention, as Karan is usually very vocal and expressive online. This is not the first instance of Karan Johar stepping back from social media.

In July last year, he had taken a similar break, citing the overwhelming negativity on online platforms. At the time, he had written, “Is everyone else also feeling disturbed by only seeing bad news on Instagram??? I’ve seriously been thinking about a digital detox!” His decision once again highlights the growing concern around mental well-being and the impact of constant exposure to negative content online.

Karan Johar last directed the romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which released in 2023 and starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Since then, he has not officially announced his next directorial project, leaving fans eagerly waiting for an update. On the production front, Karan remains busy. He is backing Chand Mera Dil, which features Ananya Panday and Lakshya, and is also producing Kartik Aaryan’s Nagzilla.

The fantasy entertainer reportedly stars Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya in key roles. Interestingly, Karan Johar had earlier shared a post hinting that he would be returning to film sets in 2026, sparking speculation among fans that he may soon announce his next directorial venture. While no official confirmation has been made, the hint has already generated excitement in Bollywood circles.