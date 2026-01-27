Varun Dhawan’s Metro Pull-Ups Video Sparks Viral Frenzy, Authorities Issue Safety Advisory

A video featuring actor Varun Dhawan performing pull-ups on a metro train has taken social media by storm, prompting authorities to issue a safety advisory warning the public against imitating the stunt. The clip, which shows the Bollywood star casually using a moving train’s pole to do pull-ups, was widely shared across platforms and quickly became a trending topic as users reacted with amusement, admiration and concern.

The incident unfolded when footage of Varun performing the unconventional exercise during a metro ride began circulating online. In the video, he can be seen grabbing onto a horizontal bar inside the train and lifting himself with ease amid the usual commuter crowd. Within hours, the clip had garnered millions of views, with fans praising his physical fitness and agility.

However, what started as a light-hearted moment soon drew attention from safety officials. Metro authorities responded by issuing an advisory cautioning commuters not to replicate such behaviour. The advisory emphasised that fitness stunts or acrobatic movements inside a moving train can be dangerous, both for the individual and for nearby passengers. Officials stressed that public transport spaces are designed for seated and standing travel, and misusing fixtures like poles and handrails for exercises could lead to serious injuries.

In their statement, authorities pointed out that the dynamics of a moving train can be unpredictable, with sudden starts and stops that make unconventional actions risky. “Commuters should prioritise their safety and that of others. Activities such as pull-ups or hanging from bars inside a train can lead to falls or collisions,” the advisory said. While Varun’s video was clearly captured in a controlled and seemingly playful moment, officials were keen to prevent similar behaviour from becoming a trend among everyday passengers.

View this post on Instagram

The viral nature of the clip highlights how quickly moments involving celebrities can capture public imagination. Fans of Varun Dhawan were quick to laud his fitness and spontaneity, with many commenting that the video was refreshing in a digital space often dominated by scripted content. Some users described the stunt as “epic” and “fun,” and said it showcased a lighter, more relatable side of the actor.

Others, however, echoed the concerns expressed by authorities, warning that such acts could be risky if attempted by anyone without the balance and body control of a trained performer. Many social-media commenters agreed that celebrated figures sharing unconventional moments could unintentionally encourage unsafe behaviour.

The viral response reignited conversations about how public figures influence trends, particularly in public spaces. In recent years, videos of celebrities engaging in unusual or daring behaviour have often inspired broader imitation, sometimes with unintended consequences. Experts have noted that while such clips may appear entertaining, they can blur the line between harmless fun and behaviour that compromises public safety.

Varun Dhawan has not publicly commented on the advisory as of now, but fans have continued to share and remix the original clip, turning it into memes and light-hearted commentary across platforms. Some supporters even lauded the metro system’s reaction as overly cautious, arguing that the actor’s intentions were clearly playful and not meant to encourage irresponsible behaviour.

The advisory reflects a broader trend in how authorities respond to viral moments that have the potential to influence public conduct. By issuing a cautionary note, officials aim to address safety concerns without diminishing the entertainment value that led to the video’s popularity.