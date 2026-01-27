Sara Ali Khan and Ory Fallout Sparks Buzz as Actress Enjoys Family Lunch With Pataudi Family

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and social media influencer Ory were once known for their close friendship and frequent public appearances together. However, a recent social media controversy has put their bond under the spotlight, with netizens speculating whether the friendship has officially come to an end. The tension reportedly began when Ory shared a reel using the phrase “3 worst names”, in which he mentioned Sara, Amrita, and Palak.



While the video was meant as a joke, many social media users found it offensive and disrespectful. The backlash was swift, forcing Ory to delete the reel. Soon after the controversy erupted, Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Ory on Instagram, further fueling speculation about a fallout. When an Instagram user later asked Ory if he had also unfollowed Sara and Ibrahim, he responded, “Did it a long time ago, brother. They just found out.”

The reply added more drama to the situation, leaving fans divided over who cut ties first and why. Amid the ongoing social media chatter, Sara Ali Khan was seen enjoying a family lunch with the entire Pataudi family, shifting attention from the controversy to a warm family moment. A video from the gathering showed Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Saba Pataudi, and Sara Ali Khan seated together at a dining table filled with food.

The family appeared relaxed and cheerful, laughing and enjoying each other’s company. In the video, Kunal Kemmu was seen eating without a shirt, while Sara Ali Khan was spotted licking her fingers after finishing her meal, a moment that caught the attention of social media users. Kareena Kapoor was also seen laughing and chatting animatedly. As expected, the video triggered mixed reactions online. While some users appreciated the candid family moment, others were quick to criticize.

One comment read, “Who eats with their family without a shirt on?” Another wrote, “Family dinner without clothes?” A third user commented, “Does Sara eat like that?” Despite the trolling, many fans defended the family, calling it a private, comfortable moment captured without filters. Adding another layer to the controversy, sources suggest that the tension between Sara and Orry may be linked to an old issue involving Palak Tiwari.