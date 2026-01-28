‘I Am Calling It Off’: Arijit Singh Steps Away From Playback Singing, Ending A Defining Era In Bollywood Music

Arijit Singh, one of the most celebrated voices in contemporary Indian film music, has announced that he is stepping away from playback singing, drawing a close to a remarkable chapter in his career that reshaped the sound of Hindi cinema. The singer shared the news in a heartfelt message to fans, confirming that he will no longer take on new assignments as a playback vocalist, though he made it clear that his connection to music itself will continue.

In a post shared online, Arijit Singh wrote, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.” He added that while he is stepping back from singing for films, he will pursue music in other forms, emphasising that his creative journey is far from over.

This decision marks a major turning point for the singer whose voice became emblematic of romance, heartbreak and emotional depth in Bollywood over the past decade. From his breakthrough with songs like Tum Hi Ho in Aashiqui 2 to chart-toppers such as Channa Mereya, Kesariya and Binte Dil, Arijit’s vocals have been integral to some of the most memorable soundtracks in recent memory. His ability to convey complex emotion through song helped define the sound of modern Hindi cinema and resonated deeply with audiences across generations.

While he will no longer be lending his voice to new film tracks, Arijit clarified that he still plans to fulfil existing commitments and that fans might still hear releases from work he has already completed. He expressed gratitude for the loyalty and support of his listeners and hinted that his future focus will include independent music, personal creative projects and probably a deeper engagement with musical forms that go beyond the traditional movie soundtrack.

Industry observers and fans alike reacted to the announcement with a mix of shock and admiration. Many took to social media to pay tribute to his contribution to Indian music, noting that his songs had become almost inseparable from the emotional arcs of many films. His melodies have been a staple at weddings and funerals alike, a testament to the universal appeal of his voice. With awards, chart records and a string of iconic performances to his name, Arijit’s legacy in playback singing is unlikely to be matched anytime soon.

His choice to step back comes at a time when the music industry is evolving rapidly, with independent music and digital releases gaining prominence alongside traditional film soundtracks. Arijit’s move may reflect a broader shift among artists who seek creative freedom outside the conventional structures of film composition. By focusing on music outside the Bollywood framework, he joins a growing list of musicians who have embraced versatility as a marker of artistic growth.

Beyond his commercial success, Arijit Singh has also been recognised with prestigious honours, including multiple national awards and the Padma Shri, underscoring his impact on Indian culture and music. As his playback singing era winds down, his influence on aspiring artists and listeners remains profound.