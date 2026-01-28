Arijit Singh Steps Back From Bollywood Playback, Not Music

Bollywood’s soulful voice is taking a new direction

Arijit Singh, the singer behind hits like Tum Hi Ho, Kesariya, and Channa Mereya surprised fans by announcing he will no longer take on new playback singing assignments for films. The message, shared on his Instagram, immediately sparked emotional reactions across social media and the music world.

“I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,”

Arijit Singh expressed his gratitude for the love and support he’s received from listeners throughout his career. But he was quick to clarify that this wasn’t the end of his musical journey.

Why Arijit Singh Chose to Step Back

Creative restlessness and boredom. Arijit explained in follow-up posts on his private X account that there was no single reason for his decision but multiple factors that had built up over time. One major theme was his own desire for change. He said he gets bored quickly and constantly reworks his performances to keep them fresh.

New Inspiration is Calling The singer also said he’s excited to hear new voices emerge in the industry and hopes that this fresh talent will inspire him in return.

Returning to his roots. Most strikingly, Arijit shared that he plans to go back to Indian classical music — a genre that strongly influenced his early training — and “start again” with a renewed passion for music.

Arijit Singh: Not Quitting — Just Redirecting

Despite what some headlines implied, Arijit emphasized that he isn’t quitting music altogether. He reassured fans that he will complete his pending playback commitments, and that some songs may still be released this year. Continue making music independently, experimenting beyond the traditional film system.



“Just to be clear that I won’t stop making music,” he wrote, closing the chapter on playback but opening others.

Fan Reactions and Legacy

The announcement became a major talking point in Indian music, as fans reacted with shock and admiration. With his voice defining a generation’s romance, Arijit’s move toward independent and classical music marks a new creative phase.