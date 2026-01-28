Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release Sparks Unusual Backlash

The Bollywood film Tere Ishk Mein, starring Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, premiered on OTT platforms on January 23, 2026, and quickly became the centre of an academic debate online.

What started as casual release chatter turned into widespread discussion when a particular scene struck a nerve with research scholars nationwide.

The 2,200-Page Thesis That Set PhD Students Talking

At the heart of the controversy is a moment in the film where Kriti Sanon’s character, Mukti Beniwal — portrayed as a psychology research scholar at Delhi University — claims to have submitted a 2,200-page PhD thesis. Many viewers with real academic experience reacted with disbelief.

PhD students pointed out that such an extensive submission is highly unrealistic, noting that most doctoral theses are far shorter, often under 500 pages and must meet strict university guidelines. Scholars flooded social media with their responses, with many questioning the scene’s logic and accuracy.

One comment widely shared on X joked, “I would genuinely like to meet this PhD student who writes a 2,200-page thesis! I know movies take cinematic liberty, but at least try to sound a bit realistic!”

Tere Ishq Mein : Memes, and Academic Reality Checks

The online reaction quickly went beyond criticism into humorous territory. Users dissected the thesis scene while poking fun at how outlandish it seemed compared with real academic experiences. Many shared stories about their own dissertation struggles including writing 300–400 pages over years of research contrasting sharply with the film’s portrayal.

Some scholars also used the moment to lament how Indian cinema depicts academic life, saying that the film glossed over the rigorous process involved in research and thesis defence.

Box Office Success, Despite the Debate

Despite the online backlash from the academic community, Tere Ishk Mein has performed well commercially. Made on a reported budget of ₹85 crore, the film has grossed around ₹148.5 crore at the box office.

Directed by Aanand L. Rai and positioned as a spiritual successor to Raanjhanaa, the movie will likely continue to be discussed not just for its romance and performances, but now for the unexpected PhD debate it triggered.