Akshay Kumar Roasts Kapil Sharma For Flirting With Nora Fatehi, Makes Fun Of His Clothes; Checkout!

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has appeared on Kapil Sharma’s show several times in connection with his film. The entry of Akshay in the show adds to the charm of the show. Usually, big stars stop speaking in front of Kapil’s humor, but Akshay always seems to be overshadowed by them. On the coming weekend, Akshay is going to be seen once again rocking the Kapil Sharma Show.

Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa and Nora Fatehi will come together in this show along with Akshay. Let us tell you that in the latest promo of the show, Akshay Kumar is seen making a grand entry from the balcony of the set, in which Kapil Sharma welcomes all the stars to his show in a funny way saying, ‘Girls, welcome to Dil Se’.

Meanwhile, Akshay interrupts Kapil and says, ‘He will be welcomed by heart, what will mine do with his knees? Kapil flirts with Nora and says, ‘Nora is our previous birth relation, we have worn the same matching’. Then Akshay again roasts Kapil by commenting, ‘Bada matching ho raha hai, khud indradhanush bankar gaya hai.’ On hearing this, everyone starts laughing.

For your information, let us tell you that Akshay Kumar is going to appear in Kapil Sharma’s show with his entire team in connection with the promotion, in which all these actresses Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa and Nora Fatehi will be seen together. On the other hand, talking about Akshay Kumar’s film career, his film Selfiee is going to be released very soon. This film is releasing on 24 February 2023. Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, Nushratt Bharuccha and Rahul Dev have played the lead roles in this film.