Karan Johar Makes A Surprising Confession Of Falling In Love With THIS Woman And Its Not Kajol!

Among the many famous people from Bollywood, filmmaker Karan Johar gets a lot of attention. Karan consistently generates news with his controversial movies and talk show. His romantic relationships, though, are what his followers care about the most. Karan Johar, who has never hidden his sexuality, admitted to falling in love with Twinkle Khanna.

To fill in the blanks, Karan and Twinkle have been pals forever. They enjoy a deep connection due to their shared experience at the same boarding school.

Karan Johar is very private about his personal romantic life, despite his penchant for discussing the romantic exploits of others. Yet he did once publicly declare his affection for Twinkle Khanna, saying that she was the first and only woman to ever capture his heart.

According to News18, at the 2015 book launch for Twinkle Khanna’s Mrs. Funnybones, Karan Johar spoke on behalf of the Badshaah director. As Karan explained to Twinkle, “she has the uncommon distinction of having played such a crucial role in her life’s history, that she made me fall in love with herself, a woman for the first and only time in my life.” To be fair, the director admitted on a later episode of Koffee With Karan that he “thought” he liked Twinkle Khanna.

Karan Johar said in 2015 that he had offered Twinkle the role of Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but she had broken his heart by turning it down. With the release of Barsaat in 1995, Twinkle Khanna entered the Bollywood spotlight. She went on to portray a variety of roles in Hindi films until finally retiring from the industry after her 2001 wedding to actor Akshay Kumar. Khanna presently works as a writer, film producer, and columnist.