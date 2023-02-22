The Gangubai actress, Alia Bhat, took to Instagram on 21st of February, 2023, to call out a news portal for invading her private space and clicking pictures. Alia Bhatt has a reputation for exhibiting a bubbly and charming charisma. She’s currently topping the charts and surpassed some renowned B-Town actresses to be at the top. Her latest escapade involves Ed-A-Mamma, a clothing brand catering to children specifically.

Her abrupt marriage, followed by the controversial news of pregnancy, has sparked curiosity among Indians. She is often found posing and interacting with much respect with the paps. No wonder her generosity towards media has never been compromised.

Adding to that, her husband Ranbir Kapoor is also seen waving and happily posing for a few clicks in front of the shutterbugs.

However, the actress is currently busy embracing motherhood- quite a special phase for every woman. Raha Kapoor, her baby girl, seems to be occupying most of her time.

Not long ago, Alia Bhatt shared a story on Instagram bashing a news portal for compromising her privacy. A renowned portal shared a few pictures of the bubbly actress while she was in her private space.

Along with a message filled with disappointment, the actress also tagged the Mumbai Police to take note of the matter.

Anushka Sharma Condemned The Act

It’s safe to say that this isn’t the first time a celebrity’s privacy has been infringed upon. Anushka Sharma, married to the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, has also fallen prey to the eagle’s eyes of the paps previously.

Anushka Sharma also wrote, “This is not the first time they are doing this,” in support of the new mom in town. She continues to say “About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You’d think it would have made them more respectful of people’s space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests!”

Adding to that, star kids have repeatedly expressed their disapproval of getting clicked. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra are a few names from the long list of celebrities who requested to maintain their newborn’s privacy.