‘Using Abdu For…’; Soundarya Sharma Gets The Title Of New ‘Footage Ki Bhooki’ In The Town; Checkout!

Doctor turned actor ‘Soundarya Sharma’ has recently been in buzz, for her performance in Bigg Boss 16. She played well in the season and managed to make it to the last days of the show. Dr. Soundarya has again managed to steal the limelight as a cute video of her with Abdu is creating buzz all over the internet.

Since the show is over, many contestants have been spotted in Mumbai, partying together. After Farah Khan, Abdu Rozik hosted a success party and invited all of his co-contestants for a get together. Abdu and Soundarya shared a good bond in the season, but Soundarya was always judged for getting close to Abdu. Since Abdu was a popular contestant on the show and Soundarya was not that famous, she was always criticized for getting close to a popular contestant in order to increase her vote bank.

Since a few days, a video of Soundarya and Abdu, having fun and dance together is going viral. Instead of focusing on their cute bond, audience is more focusing on Soundarya’s hidden strategies. Concluding Soundarya’s nature and popularity on the show, netizens are brutally trolling her for taking Abdu’s advantage for fame. On the viral post, a netizen commented “Soundarya footage ki bhooki hai” whereas as someone else commented “fame ke liye Abdu ke peeche padi hai”.

Majority of the comments were considering Soundarya as a “famewhore” and “attention seeker”. However, Soundarya’s fans appreciated her friendly and bubbly nature and called her a ‘beautiful person’. The duo was seen dancing together on the song ‘naiyo lagda’ and looked fab flaunting their cute masti and bond.