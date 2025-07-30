Amar Upadhyay Aka Mihir Virani Revealed The Plot of “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2” In Latest Interview

“Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2” premiered on July 29, 10:30 pm, and the return of Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani has made the audience eagerly anticipate it. Along with her, Amar Upadhyay is also reprising his role as Mihir Virani. While fans are gearing up for the reboot of one of the biggest shows on Indian television, Amar has now revealed interesting things about the story.

In an interview with one of the media houses, Amar Upadhyay revealed that though Mihir’s character has changed, his relationship with Tulsi is still intact. He said, “Mihir’s way of moving around has changed a bit. He is a big businessman now. In the first season, he had done his MBA and returned to India to join his father’s business. Now he is a very big businessman and is busy exploring new things.”

The actor also spoke about clashes with the younger generation of the family. Amar said, “Smriti and my relationship is the same as before. New kids come, and we have some differences with them, which is a completely different story.” The new generation of the Virani family includes characters like Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, and Shagun Sharma.

According to Amar, Mihir’s success as a businessman adds a new dimension to the story of the show. While the relationship between Tulsi and Mihir is strong, the reboot will be based on the clash of values and attitudes between the old and new generations, a theme that will appeal to today’s audiences.

Amar Upadhyay also said that ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ will be a limited series, which is expected to run for 10 to 12 months. It is not going to be like the first one, which ran for more than eight years and became a hit.