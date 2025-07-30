‘How Can She Eat Chicken In Sawan?’, Urvashi Rautela Trolled For Her Latest Ad of UFC- Urvashi Fried Chicken

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who is often criticized for her statements in public, has once again created a stir on social media, but this time not because of her red carpet presence or any comment on a Bollywood star. The actress has now come into the limelight for a funny mock interview ad. In it, she is calling herself the first person to contribute to mathematics after Pythagoras, and it is being liked a lot on the internet.

Let us tell you that in a new ad, Urvashi Rautela is playing the role of herself. She makes bizarre claims in the video. From solving a new math problem to announcing that she owns a bank and is under the radar of Warren Buffett, who is telling her that she will now be the next finance minister, it’s all deliberate. It is being done to make the ad even more exciting for the audience.

In the middle of the interview, her assistant brings her food, which she casually suggests to launch ‘UFC, Urvashi Fried Chicken’. Even her beloved Labubu doll, who was with her at Wimbledon earlier, makes a cameo in this video. However, fans have noticed many things in this video, and in this, too, they are making fun of Urvashi. In this, some people also asked her how she can eat chicken in Sawan.

Some also said that she was a vegetarian, so why is she eating chicken? One user wrote, ‘She was trolling you all for so long! What an icon!’ Another said, ‘Finally, she got the job done!’ Some others praised her marketing genius. A fan asked: “Great strategy. Did you make this offer to KFC or did their marketing people?” A fan wrote: “Use your trolling to the best of your ability!!! I love this queen.” One comment read: “Chicken in Sawan.”