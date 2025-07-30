‘I Got Slapped By Nagarjuna 14 Times’, Isha Koppikar Recalled The Incident of Being Slapped On The Sets of Chandralekha 

Famous Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar has proved her acting skills in many Bollywood and South films. Recently, in a long conversation with one of the media houses, the actress recalled an incident when superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni slapped her 14 times. When asked about getting slapped 14 times and the circumstances of that time, Isha revealed that these slaps were part of a scene in the 1998 film ‘Chandralekha’.

Isha Koppikar

Revealing the big story behind these 14 slaps, Isha Koppikar said, ‘I got slapped by Nagarjuna. And I am a very committed actress, I have to do real method acting. So the slaps he was giving, I was not feeling it.’ Isha said that this was her second film, and she asked Nagarjuna Akkineni to slap her. On Isha’s suggestion to slap, Nagarjuna asked her, ‘Are you sure?’

Isha Koppikar

Isha then explained to him that the feeling of getting slapped was necessary for her to show the right expressions. Isha further said, ‘I am not feeling it. He slapped me, but with love.’ She further said, ‘But the director said, ‘Isha, you are being slapped.’ My second problem is that I get angry in real life, I cannot get angry in front of the camera. I don’t know what the problem is. In that anger, I took 14 slaps. Eventually, I got scars.’

Isha Koppikar

However, Isha Koppikar recalled that Nagarjuna apologized to her after the scene. She said, ‘That poor person kept telling me ‘sorry sorry.’ I said, ‘No no, I said it. Why are you saying sorry?’ Talking about the film, let us tell you that Isha and Nagarujna’s film Chandralekha was released in the year 1998. Along with Nagarjuna and Isha, Ramya Krishna was also in this film.