Director SP Nimbawat Will Make ‘Honeymoon In Shillong’ Based On Raja Raghuvanshi’s Murder Case, Family Also Gave Consent

The Indore honeymoon murder case shocked the entire nation. Now it is being said that a film is being made on the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, which has been named ‘Honeymoon in Shillong’ for now. The family hopes that the tarnished image of Meghalaya will improve through this film. This film will be directed by SP Nimbawat. He reached Indore on Tuesday, 29 July, and met Raja Raghuvanshi’s family. The family has also given the rights to SP Nimbawat for this film.

Indore Murder Case

Let us tell you that SP Nimbawat has made many films, which include names like ‘Laut Aao Papa’ and ‘Kabaddi’. According to one of the media houses, SP Nimbawat said that 80% of the shooting of ‘Honeymoon in Shillong’ will be done in Indore and 20% in Shillong. SP Nimbawat told that the media had covered the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi so prominently that it became a highlight.

Indore Murder Case

He further said, everyone in Bollywood knows about this case. He had then decided to make a film on it, but he could not make the film without the consent of the Raja’s family. Then he met Raja Raghuvanshi’s family and told them the whole story, and then the family agreed. SP Nimbawat said that the entire story of Raja Raghuvanshi from his childhood till now will be shown in ‘Honeymoon in Shillong’.

Indore Murder Case

Regarding this, Raja Raghuvanshi’s elder brother Sachin told reporters, ‘We have given our consent for the film to be made on this murder. We believe that if we do not bring the story of my brother’s murder to the big screen, then people will not be able to know who was right and who was wrong.’ At the same time, Raja Raghuvanshi’s other brother, Vipin, and director SP Nimbawat said that through this film, they want to bring the right image of Meghalaya in front of the people. Meghalaya has been defamed a lot due to this murder case.