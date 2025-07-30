‘He Is Saying Negative Things To Get Views’, Tanisha Mukherjee Slammed Claims of Makers Paying 500 To Watch Saiyaara And Cry

Mohit Suri’s latest film ‘Saiyaara’ has collected around Rs 266 crore within 12 days and has beaten Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘Kashmir Files’ in terms of box office earnings. Since the release of this movie, many videos have surfaced from the theaters on social media, in which the audience was seen crying after watching the scenes of the movie. Now Tanisha Mukherjee has reacted and given her opinion on some claims, saying that doing so is criticizing Bollywood.

Actually, the film ‘Saiyaara’ made under the banner of Yash Raj Films has proved to be one of the biggest blockbuster films of the year so far. Ahaan Panday’s debut was successful, and he became a star overnight. The audience who came to watch this romantic movie was seen crying in the theaters. Some were also seen shouting loudly, remembering their loved ones. It was claimed that the makers had paid people to do so.

The makers of ‘The Barber Shop’ were present with Shantanu in ‘The Asymmetric Crew’ podcast. There, the speaker had said, ‘What is happening with the movie Saiyaara? I think the makers of this movie have paid these GenZ 500 rupees per day to cry in theaters. This is how it is being promoted. The whole world has now become a group of actors.’

On this, Kajol’s sister and actress Tanisha Mukherjee reacted and slammed them. She wrote, ‘I don’t agree with this at all. Times are changing, but people are still stuck behind. Give love and praise to new artists. And what nonsense is this man talking about? Does he really know anything? He is just saying negative things to get views by taking the name of Saiyaara. If someone is reacting to the movie, what is wrong with it?’