Sara Ali Khan’s Gurudwara Outing With Arjun Bajwa Rekindles Dating Rumours: Here’s What We Know!

Sara Ali Khan’s recent visit to a Gurudwara with her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Bajwa has taken the internet by storm, once again sparking a wave of speculation and interest among fans. The Bollywood actress, who was last seen in Anurag Basu’s romantic drama Metro… In Dino, alongside a star-studded cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta, is now making headlines not for her work, but for her love life.

A video of Sara Ali Khan visiting a Gurudwara in Delhi with her rumoured boyfriend, Arjun Pratap Bajwa, is going viral on social media. The clip has caught fans’ attention, fueling ongoing speculation about their relationship. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the two have been spotted together. Earlier, Sara and Arjun were seen vacationing together, sparking similar buzz. Their latest appearance has once again added to the dating rumours, leaving fans curious and excited. As the video spreads online, people have started sharing their reactions, with many expressing surprise and eagerness to know more about the duo’s bond.

Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Bajwa Seen Visiting a Gurudwara in Delhi

In a now-viral video, Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Bajwa were spotted together outside a gurudwara. The video captures a quiet and respectful moment as Sara, dressed in a simple white suit with a scarf covering her head, walks ahead. Arjun Bajwa follows closely behind her, dressed in casual attire. The setting and their demeanor suggest they were visiting the religious site with sincerity. The video has caught attention online, with many appreciating their humility and devotion during the visit.

Who is Arjun Pratap Bajwa? All You Need to Know About Sara Ali Khan’s Rumoured Beau

For those who may not know, Arjun Bajwa, recently spotted alongside Metro… In Dino actress Sara Ali Khan, goes by his full name, Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa. He is more than just a familiar face; Arjun is a multi-talented personality who has made a mark as a supermodel, actor, and trained MMA fighter. Coming from a political family background, he brings a blend of glamour and grounded roots. In addition to his on-screen presence, Arjun has also explored the behind-the-scenes side of cinema, having worked as an assistant director on the Bollywood film Singh is Bliing.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen on the big screen in Metro In Dino, which hit theaters on July 4, 2025. The film marked her latest appearance and added to her growing list of diverse roles. As per IMDb, Sara has some interesting projects lined up. She will be seen in Vvan – Force of the Forest, which is expected to showcase a unique and adventurous storyline. In addition, she is also set to star in Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, a sequel to the popular romantic comedy. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her in these upcoming roles.