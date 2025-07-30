Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case To Hit Big Screen: Filmmaker Promises Emotional Retelling

A feature film inspired by the sensational murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi is currently in the works, just months after the case made national headlines. Titled Honeymoon in Shillong (tentative), the film is being helmed by SP Nimbawat, best known for Kabbadi (2018), and has the full support of Raja’s family.

Confirming the news, Nimbawat said, “This is one of the biggest real-life stories in recent times—romance, betrayal, murder, and national intrigue. If I hadn’t made it, someone else surely would have. The pain touched everyone.”

The filmmaker added that the victim’s brothers, Sachin and Vipin, were not only consulted but were emotionally invested in the project. The duo had earlier told PTI, “We gave our consent because the truth needs to come out. If we don’t bring our brother’s story to light, people may never know what really happened.” They also hope the film will correct misconceptions about Meghalaya, where the crime occurred.

The tragic case gripped the country in June 2024, when Raja, who had travelled to Meghalaya with his wife Sonam, went missing. A few days later, his mutilated body was found in a gorge near a Cherrapunji waterfall. His wife Sonam and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha were among eight people arrested.

While the core plot will stick to real events, Nimbawat clarified that the film will have fictional elements for cinematic depth. “We have the broader storyline ready and will bring in writers soon. Eighty percent will be shot in Indore, and the rest in Shillong,” he said.

Production is likely to begin later this year after the cast and script are finalised. The film aims to explore not just a chilling crime, but also themes of love, betrayal, and justice—delivered with emotional honesty.