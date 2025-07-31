Parineeti Chopra Manifests Raghav Chadha ‘Will Never Become Prime Minister’, Here’s Why!

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are set to light up The Great Indian Kapil Show with their charm and chemistry. In the latest promo, the couple is seen in a fun and candid mood as they open up about their first meeting and the journey of their relationship. Sharing laughs and heartfelt moments with host Kapil Sharma and his team, the duo offers a delightful glimpse into their bond on the popular comedy show.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Grace The Great Indian Kapil Show Together

The promo kicks off with Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra making a charming entrance, walking hand-in-hand. However, what immediately grabs Kapil Sharma’s attention is Raghav’s bare feet. With his trademark wit, Kapil teases Raghav, asking if walking barefoot on the show was something he had manifested post-marriage. Raghav playfully explains that his shoes were stolen, setting the stage for a laugh-out-loud moment as Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda appear, holding the missing shoes and cheekily demanding a ransom.

During the episode, Parineeti reveals that she first met Raghav in London and, out of curiosity, immediately Googled “Raghav Chadha height” after their initial interaction. Raghav, in response, adds a witty punchline to the moment. “Yeh jo bolti hai, uska ulta ho jaata hai. Isne kaha, ‘I’ll never ever marry a politician,’ aur politician se shaadi ho gayi. Ab main roz subah isse uthake bolta hoon, ‘Tu bol Raghav Chadha will never ever become the Prime Minister of India (Whatever she says, the opposite happens. She once said, ‘I’ll never ever marry a politician,’ and then ended up marrying one. Now every morning, I wake her up and say, ‘You say it—Raghav Chadha will never ever become the Prime Minister of India’),” leaving the audience in splits.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

Parineeti and Raghav exchanged vows in a beautiful blend of intimacy and grandeur at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in 2023. Their wedding was graced by close friends, family members, and prominent figures from both the film industry and political circles.

Parineeti Chopra’s On-Screen Journey: From Latest Hits to Upcoming Roles

Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. Up next, she is set to feature in a Netflix web series, produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, and directed by Rensil D’Silva. The title and other details about the project are yet to be officially revealed.