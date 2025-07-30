‘I Think Different Generations Move Towards Different Content’, Aamir Khan Opened Up On Popularity of Saiyaara

Everyone is surprised to see the flood emerging from the recently released film of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, ‘Saiyaara’. Now Aamir Khan has reacted to the success of the film. Aamir Khan has explained why the people of the country are going crazy for this debut film of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. ‘Saiyaara’, directed by Mohit Suri, has been well received by the young audience.

Let us tell you that Aamir Khan recently spoke about the popularity of ‘Saiyaara’ among the youth during an event of his film ‘Sitare Zameen Par’, and explained why this film is being liked the most. Aamir said, ‘I think different generations move towards different content, depending on the type of content they are exposed to. I think the young audience, for example, likes ‘Saiyaara’, which is a big hit. Every group has a taste. As a creative person, I want to be able to make every kind of film.’

Aamir further said, ‘I can make it for Gen Z, for the young generation, and for people who choose different topics. This gives me the freedom to do so.’ Let us tell you that ‘Saiyaara’ is being liked a lot by the audience, and the people who watch the film are not tired of praising it. ‘Saiyaara’ is making record-breaking earnings at the box office. Gen Z is also accepting it with open arms.

This is the first film of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, but as Krish and Vaani, they have entered the hearts of the young generation in such a way that tears came out. Many videos came out from the theatres, in which today’s youth were seen crying bitterly after watching ‘Saiyaara’. Some fainted, while some reached out to watch the film on a drip.