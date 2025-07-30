‘He Is Anti-National, If He Was In Front of Me….’, Khushboo Patani Slammed Religious Speaker Aniruddhacharya For His Comments

Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s sister and former army officer Khushboo Patani has attacked spiritual guru and storyteller Aniruddhacharya Maharaj for his wrong comments about the girls. Now Khushboo has strongly criticized his comment on live-in relationships. Khushboo Patani’s comment on Aniruddhacharya’s lewd comment is now going viral, and many social media users are also supporting her.

This outrage arose when religious speaker Aniruddhacharya was heard saying in a video, ‘Boys bring 25-year-old girls, who come back after having sex with 4-5 places.’ As soon as his comment went viral on social media, Khushboo reacted to it and said, ‘If he were in front of me, I would have explained to him what it means to have sex. He is anti-national. You should not support such top-class scoundrels. All the impotent men of this society follow him.’

Khushboo further said, ‘All the impotent men of this society are following him. He says that girls who live in live-in relationships come back after having sex with them. Why did he not say that boys who live in live-in relationships have sex with each other? Does the girl live alone in a live-in relationship? And what is wrong with living in a live-in relationship, Bhaiya?’

Former Lieutenant in the Indian Army and elder sister of actress Disha Patani, Khushboo Patani, hails from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. After receiving her early education from BBL Public School in her hometown, she pursued a degree in Electronics and Engineering from DIT School of Engineering. Later, she cleared a government exam and began her service as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army. Disha had also posted a picture of her sister to congratulate her on getting the job of Lieutenant.