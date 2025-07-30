‘Not Green Flag But A Green Jungle’, Fans Praise Abhinav Shukla For Showing Love To Rubina Dilaik Holding Her Saree

Small screen actress Rubina Dilaik and her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla are all set to make a banging comeback in the world of television with ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga, Jodiyon Ka Reality Check’. After TV’s one of the most controversial shows Bigg Boss 14, the two are one of the most loved couples of the television industry, and recently this madly in love jodi proved to us why they are so.

In a recent video going viral on the internet, Rubina and Abhinav were spotted outside the sets of the upcoming reality show. In the Instagram reel, Rubina’s husband gave major green flag goals. While they were posing for the paparazzi standing outside to take pictures, Abhinav Shukla was making sure that Rubina’s saree did not get wet in the monsoon rain.

While Rubina was confidently posing for the camera, Abhinav was holding the pallu of her saree very beautifully, which left the fans stunned. In the video, Rubina can be seen wearing a stylish and shiny grey saree and a matching off-shoulder blouse. The actress tied her hair in a messy bun, and her silver heels, minimal accessories, and glamorous makeup completed her OOTD.

On the other hand, Abhinav looked extremely handsome in an all-black Indo-Western outfit. He wore a black T-shirt with matching pants and a heavily embellished jacket. He completed his look with black shoes, stylish sunglasses, and a watch. Fans instantly praised Abhinav’s cute style. One fan wrote, ‘Perfect wedding material’. Another wrote, ‘Very beautiful… very beautiful… looking absolutely wow!!’ Another wrote, ‘Not green flag. Green jungle, yes’. One user wrote, ‘True gentleman’.