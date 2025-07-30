Isha Koppikar Recalls Shooting A Scene Where Nagarjuna Had To Slap Her 14 Times, ‘Literally Nishan Aa Gaye’ Deets Inside!!!

In a recent interview, actress and politician Isha Koppikar shared a surprising anecdote from her time on the sets of the 1998 film Chandralekha, where she worked alongside veteran South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Recalling the intense shooting experience, Isha revealed that for one particular scene, Nagarjuna had to slap her, not just once, but 14 times, which eventually left her face sore. Known for speaking her mind, the Krishna Cottage actress candidly opened up about the physically demanding nature of that shoot, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes challenges actors often face.

Why Did Nagarjuna Akkineni End Up Slapping Isha Koppikar 14 Times On Set?

During a candid conversation with Hindi Rush, Isha shared a memorable story from the early days of her acting journey, particularly when she was actively working in South Indian cinema. Recalling her initial projects, she spoke about a surprising yet humorous incident from her film Chandralekha. In one of the scenes, her character had to be slapped by her co-star, Nagarjuna. Reflecting on the moment, Isha said:

“Maine khaaye the Nagarjuna se thappad. Aur mai ek dum committed actress, mereko real method acting karni hai. Toh voh joh thappad maar rahe the, mereko feel hi nahi ho rha tha thappad.”

Isha clarified that the slaps had nothing to do with any off-screen tension. Instead, they were part of an intense film scene, and as a dedicated method actor, she wanted the emotions to feel real. However, the gentle slaps she initially received didn’t bring out the depth the scene required. At first, Nagarjuna was hesitant and kept asking her, “Are you sure?” But Isha urged him to go harder, joking that his first attempt felt more like a “pyaar wala thappad.” The actress recalled: “Mereko feel hi nahi ho rha hai. Usne bichare ne di thappad lekin pyaar wala. But the director said, ‘Isha, you are being slapped.’”

Isha Koppikar Recalls Getting Slap Marks on Her Face After Repeated Takes

The real challenge wasn’t the slap itself, but Isha’s intense approach to ‘method acting’. The Dil Ka Rishta actress recalled how she struggled to deliver the level of anger the director expected, even after several takes. Isha admitted that portraying rage on camera doesn’t come naturally to her. As a result, she ended up being slapped by Nagarjuna not once, but 14 times during the shoot. Despite the demands of the scene, the superstar was visibly concerned afterward and sincerely apologised. Recalling the touching moment, Isha shared:

“Mera dusra problem hai ki mai asli life mai gussa hoti hu, camera ke samne mai gussa nahi ho sakti. I don’t know kya problem hai. Voh anger ke chakkar mai maine 14 chapped kha liye. End mai literally nishan aa gaye… Voh bichara muje leke baitha, ‘Sorry, sorry.’ I said, ‘No, no, I asked for it. Why are you saying sorry?’”

Chandralekha, Isha Koppikar’s second film

Released in 1998, Chandralekha marked one of Isha Koppikar’s early appearances in cinema. This Telugu-language film, a remake of a popular Malayalam movie, featured her alongside stars Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna. Blending comedy and drama, the film turned out to be a box office success and a well-received remake.

On the work front, Isha Koppikar is best remembered in Bollywood for her roles in Krishna Cottage (2004) and Kya Kool Hai Hum (2005). More recently, she took on intense and gritty characters in the 2022 releases Suranga and Dahanam. On the other hand, Nagarjuna has been garnering widespread acclaim for his performance in the 2025 film Kuberaa, where he stars alongside Dhanush.