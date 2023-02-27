Ambani ‘Bahu’-To-Be, Radhika Merchant Stuns In Royal Ethnic, Visits ‘Nanad’, Isha’s Home!

The Ambani ‘bahu‘-to-be, Radhika Merchant arrived in style at Isha Ambani’s residence. Daughter of the Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare, Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant will soon tie the knot with Anant Ambani. Anant and Radhika’s engagement ceremony took place on January 19, 2023 following age-old traditional ceremonies of the families. Radhika Merchant set major goals when the gorgeousness was spotted outside Isha Ambani’s house.

Radhika Merchant papped outside nanad, Isha Ambani’s house

On February 26, To visit Isha Ambani’s house, Radhika Merchant donned a pastel-hued lehenga choli paired with a matching dupatta. She opted for a minimal makeup and a trendy half parted hairdo. She completed her look with stunning pair of earrings and carried a shimmery purse.

Radhika Merchant played with nanad, Isha Ambani’s little ones

The entire Ambani clan including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and the just engaged duo, Akash and Radhika marked their presence at Isha Ambani’s residence. The adorable mami, Radhika Merchant played with Isha Ambani’s twins, Krishna and Aadiya.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged to one another on January 19, 2023 at the Ambani residence, ‘Antilia’. The engagement ceremony featured family’s age-old traditions such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi. Anant’s sister, Isha Ambani went to the Merchant’s residence to invite the duo to the engagement functions organised at the ‘Antilia’.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant went for new year’s celebrations

Both Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant went to Reliance Jamnagar Township on January 1, 2022. In the glimpses shared by one fanpage, Radikha Merchant looked stunning in a tank top paired with multi colored pants. Anant Ambani looked dapper in a blue-hued t-shirt paired with matching pants. The loving duo was welcomed with garland of flowers as they visited the place.