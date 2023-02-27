Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohsin Khan To Join Rupali Ganguly’s Show Anupamaa; Deets Inside!

Mohsin Khan, a well-known figure in the television industry, gained a strong following after his flawless performance in the longest-running serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016.

According to reports, prominent actor Mohsin Khan will soon join the cast of Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamma. Read on to find out more.

Mohsin Khan is one of the most well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry, with a large fan base. In 2016, the actor catapulted to prominence after appearing in the longest-running show in India, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

His performance grabbed the hearts of the public, and his on-screen chemistry with Shivangi Joshi established them as one of television’s most recognised couples.

Their followers affectionately referred to them as Kaira. After five and a half years, Mohsin’s adventure in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai came to a conclusion.

Following this, the actor has not featured in any shows but remains in touch with his followers via social media. He frequently informs his fans on his location.

According to recent developments, Mohsin will soon make a big comeback with the renowned daily soap Anupamma.

According to reports, the famous daily soap Anupamma will soon have a new face, who will most likely be played by everyone’s darling Mohsin. According to rumours, he would be cast alongside Nidhi Shah.

‘It is still to be announced if Mohsin will be a part of the famous daily soap, but I’m sure whatever it is, it will be a visual treat for the audiences and the fans will be eager to see them together,” a close source said. Fans are still waiting for an official statement from the show’s creators.

On Work Front

Mohsin appeared in a number of music videos after leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. For the song video Teri Ada, he reunited with his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata co-star Shivangi Joshi.

He then collaborated with Aneri Vajani on the ‘Aashiq Hoon’ music video. Mohsin also worked with actress Smriti Kalra on the romantic music video ‘Dheere Dheere Tumse Pyaar Hogaya.