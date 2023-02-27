‘Sidharth Came In My Dream On…”: Asim Riaz Makes Shocking Claims On Death Of Ex-Bigg Boss Winner!

The sudden demise of TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla came as a huge shocker for all. Shukla had a promising career ahead as he got a lot of popularity after participating in Salman Khan’s Reality show. During the show, Sidharth shared a bitter-sweet relationship with co-contestant Asim Riaz. Now, in a recent interview, Riaz has claimed that he already knew about Sidharth’s passing away as he came in his dream on the day of his death.

Asim Riaz on death of Sidharth Shukla

Asim Riaz, who earned an identity through Bigg Boss 13 appeared on RJ Siddharth Kannan’s talk show. When asked about Sidharth Shukla, Asim said, “Before the night Siddharth Shukla died, he came in my dream. After this I had a feeling that something wrong was going to happen. After this, I got a call from my cousin Ruhaan and he asked me to turn on the news. He did not tell me what had happened because he knew I am emotional and sensitive. Later when I heard the news of Sid’s sudden death, I was numb.”

Asim Riaz on his bond with Sidharth Shukla

Furthermore, Asim opened up on the love-hate relationship he shared with Sidharth. He said that he spent 140 days with him in that house and was really connected because he had no friend outside. Asim said that the kind of connection he made with Sidharth was something he never had made with someone else. He stated, “Aisa connection kisi se hua hi nahi kabhi bhai, matlab ladna toh 4-4 din, hasna toh 4-4 din.”

For the unversed, Bigg Boss season 13 is known for the arguments between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. The two started off as friends and later became thick enemies on the show. They were always at loggerheads with each other. While Sidharth Shukla lifted the trophy, Asim Riaz was declared as first runner up of Bigg Boss 13.