American superstar rappers, Cardi B, and her husband Offset welcomed their second child together on Saturday. September 4. To make the announcement, the popular female rap artiste shared a very sweet picture of herself and her husband with their son on her verified Instagram page. She captioned the picture with a series of emojis and wrote. “9/4/21.”

Although Cardi B did not reveal the gender of their child, she noted that her delivery date was September 4, 2021. The couple gave birth to their first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on July 10, 2018. Cardi B is officially a mom of two!

Shortly after the announcement, friends and fans of the Bodak Yellow singer thronged her comment section to congratulate her. Several celebrities and fans congratulated the couple.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Cardi B and Offset said, “We are so overjoyed to finally met our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Cardi announced her pregnancy back in June with s surprise baby bump during her performance at the 2021 BET Awards with Migos. #2,” Cardi captioned an Instagram post, announcing her pregnancy. Offset similarly shared on Instagram Stories, writing, “Another blessing.”

Offset and Cardi B secretly got married in September 2017. In addition to Three-year-old Kulture, Offset also has three children, Kalea, Kody, and Jordan from a previous relationship.