As we all know, Bigg Boss and controversies go hand in hand. The makers have been accused of being biased many a time in the past. And this time also, it is no different. Karan Johar who has taken up hosting duties is trolled after every Weekend episode. The host is accused of taking sides with actress Shamita Shetty and singer Neha Bhasin.

On the latest Sunday Ka Vaar episode, we saw Karan Johar putting up questions to the contestants on behalf of the audience. The majority of allegations were on Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh. Singh was slammed by Karan for making derogatory remarks on Neha Bhasin. Later we saw the elimination of Akshara and Milind Gaba from the show.

As soon as the actress came out of Bigg Boss house, she made some shocking revelations. A video of Akshara Singh is going increasingly viral on a fan page of Bigg Boss. In the video, Akshara is seen exposing the makers of the controversial show. In the video, Akshara is seen disclosing that the people who asked questions on the weekend episode were not the spectators, but actually members of the team only.

Further in the video, the Bihar sensation says that she became blank after seeing those familiar faces pretending as an audience in front of her. She kept wondering what was happening to her as she felt targeted by the host and makers of the show. Akshara also feels that all this was done to portray her in a negative light.

In another shocking video, Akshara is seen revealing that Shamita has a contract lasting long in the show. She claims that to have watched a video in which Shamita could be heard saying that she will stay till the last.

On being asked if Karan Johar is biased, Akshara, without giving a second thought replied in the affirmative. She felt that on Weekend Ka Vaar, Shamita got maximum exposure, and from Karan’s words and behavior, it seemed that these four people are going to go till the end of the show. In these ‘4 people’, Akshara took the names of Shamita and Raqesh.

Well, this is a major revelation and exposure from Akshara’s side. Stay tuned to know how this controversy shapes the future.