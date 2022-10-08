‘Very Few Marriages Work’: Ali Fazal After Tying Knot With Richa Chadha!

Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa is hitting headlines for their wedding celebrations. The pair hosted wedding rituals for their family and friends last week. After concluding the same, Fazal got into a conversation with a leading portal.

In his interaction, the 3 Idiots actor talked about how he wants the break of myth on unsuccessful marriages. He told that in his life, he has witnessed ‘very few marriages work’. But he wants to prove this wrong with his wedding with Chadha. “I’ve seen very few marriages work in my life, so I’d like to disprove that,” quoted Ali.

Talking about Richa, Ali said that she has brought calmness to his life. He stated, “But aside from that, there’s something spiritual I share with Richa. And I thank her for that because she’s made me more spiritually aware than I was before. I was all over the place; happy, but not centred, and I think that’s the whole idea; to find that and flow with it.”

Speaking on how he would love to embrace the flaws in his partner, Ali said, “We’re all flawed as human beings by nature, and nothing can be perfect. But you can try and revel in that flow, and hopefully flourish in it. All I know is that I will know this person for the rest of my days. I don’t know in what form, but I always know her, and that’s the best thing I could’ve asked for.”

The recent wedding festivities of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were just their way of celebrating the union of two souls with close ones. The duo registered for their wedding 2.5 years ago. They hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai.