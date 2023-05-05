Amid ‘The Kerala Story’ Row, AR Rahman Shares Video Of Hindu Couple Wedding In Mosque

The controversy surrounding the history of Kerala is not limited to its name. Many political parties opposed the film and called for it to be banned. The film has been cited as an attempt to tarnish the image of the state of Kerala and jeopardize social harmony. Meanwhile, Oscar winner A.R. Rahman shared on his Twitter account a video of a Hindu couple making their wedding vows. Interestingly, the couple got married in a mosque.

AR Rahman Shares video of Hindu Couple wedding in mosque

The Video shared by A.R. Rahman, quite old, but after being posted on social media, it went viral again. At the same time, against the backdrop of controversy surrounding the film “History of Kerala”, he is increasingly entering into discussion. Accompanying the video, A.R. Rahman writes: “Great, love for humanity should be unconditional and healing.”

This incident is of year 2022





Note that the video is shared by A.R. Rahman, is actually from 2022. The married couple in this mosque are called Anju and Sharat. Anuj’s mother was in a difficult situation, so she turned to the committee of workers for help, and the committee agreed to help her.

All preparations for this wedding were made by a committee and it was carried out in accordance with Hindu customs. Let me tell you about the 1,000 people who were initiated into this marriage. In addition, CM Kerala Pinarayee Vijayan also congratulated the couple on Facebook.

Watch video;

Bravo 🙌🏽 love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/X9xYVMxyiF — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 4, 2023

What Is The Kerala Story?

The Kerala Story going to release on May 5th. The film was budgeted at ₹30 crores and directed by Sudipto Sen. Vipul Amrutlal Shah is the producer of this film. Along with Ada Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani appeared in the film.