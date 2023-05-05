Mrunal Thakur Exudes Glam As She Shares Pics From Her Goa Trip; Check Out!

Indian actress Mrunal Thakur shared pictures of herself on Instagram. These photos are giving summer beach vibes. She wore a muted beige colour resort wear. The actress shared these stunning pictures last evening evening. The snaps became viral in no time.

The actress captioned it, “You can find me in paradise.” Fans showered love on her. They commented, “Hottest,” “After Kiara Advani, she is the next national crush of India,” “Jaan hi le lo aap,” “You’re the Paradise” etc. Some fans dropped fire as well as heart emojis.

She a day off from her shoot schedule, for her next big South film Nani 30. The film is going to be released on December 30 this year.





Earlier she talked about her role in Gumraah. The gorgeous Mrunal Thakur said that it was a new experience for her to play a tough cop. She gave a lot of efforts to get into the depth of the character. She said that she is glad that the audience appreciated her performance.

On the other hand, she said that playing a tough cop in Gumraah was a challenging as well as thrilling experience. She said that she loves taking chances. The actress loves doing unconventional roles. The Gumraah actress said that she is that her choices have paid off.

The actress added that when she hears compliments about the film’s engaging second half as well as how her role contributed to it, makes her feel great as a performer. She said that she is grateful for the opportunity to bring impactful characters to life on-screen.