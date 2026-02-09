Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Being Called ‘3rd-Rate Actor From 3rd World Country’ After Airport Mobbing Incident

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about a difficult episode from his early international experiences, recalling how he was once mobbed at an airport abroad and subjected to an insulting remark that left a lasting impression on him. The legendary star shared that during the incident, he was referred to as a “third-rate actor from a third world country,” a moment that reflected both the challenges Indian actors faced in gaining global respect and the evolving perception of Indian cinema on the world stage.

Bachchan’s recollection offered a rare glimpse into the realities behind the fame and admiration he enjoys today. Known for his towering presence in Indian cinema and a career spanning several decades, the actor spoke about a time when Indian artistes were not always accorded the respect they receive now internationally. According to his account, the incident occurred when he was travelling abroad and encountered an overwhelming crowd at an airport, which eventually turned chaotic. While he has often spoken about being mobbed by fans, this particular memory stood out for the harsh label directed at him, underscoring the cultural biases that existed at the time.

The actor described how the episode shaped his understanding of how Indian performers were perceived globally. During earlier decades, Bollywood was still emerging on the international stage, and actors often faced stereotypes or dismissive attitudes. Bachchan’s journey, from facing such criticism to becoming one of the most recognisable global icons of Indian cinema, mirrors the transformation of the industry itself. Today, Indian films enjoy widespread distribution and international acclaim, with stars regularly attending global events and collaborating across industries.

Bachchan’s reflections also highlighted the pressures of stardom. Being mobbed by crowds has been a recurring aspect of his life, and he has often spoken about both the affection and the risks that come with overwhelming public attention. Fans’ enthusiasm, while deeply appreciated, can sometimes lead to security concerns, especially at public venues such as airports where movement is restricted. Over the years, several videos have surfaced online showing the actor navigating large crowds with the assistance of security personnel, demonstrating the intensity of his fan following even decades into his career.

Despite the unpleasant remark he faced during that airport incident, Bachchan’s narrative was not framed as one of resentment but as a reflection on growth and resilience. He acknowledged how such experiences pushed him to work harder and contributed to his determination to represent Indian cinema with pride. His career trajectory since then has included landmark films, international recognition, and a sustained presence across generations of audiences.

The episode also resonates with broader conversations about how Indian artistes have historically been perceived abroad. In earlier decades, global recognition for Bollywood was limited, and cultural stereotypes often influenced how performers were received. However, the success of actors like Bachchan played a significant role in changing these perceptions, paving the way for future generations to gain wider acceptance.

Even today, Bachchan continues to remain active in films, television, and digital media, frequently sharing personal anecdotes through his blog and public appearances. These reflections often provide insight into not just his own journey but also the evolution of Indian cinema and celebrity culture.