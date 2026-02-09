‘She Don’t Stay With Her Husband’, Bhavya Singh Calls Divya Agarwal A Gold Digger, Spark Major Controversy on The 50 Show

Reality show The 50, currently airing on JioHotstar and Colors TV, continues to make headlines as fresh controversies erupt almost daily. With a massive ₹50 lakh prize and a challenging 50-day format, the show has become a hotbed of intense clashes, personal attacks, and emotional breakdowns. The latest episode witnessed a shocking confrontation between Divya Agarwal and Bhavya Singh, leaving viewers stunned.

Bhavya Singh

Bhavya Singh Made Serious Allegations

The drama began during the task, where tensions escalated after Divya Agarwal allegedly commented that Archana Gautam has no brains. This remark angered Bhavya Singh, who shares a close bond with Archana. Bhavya decided to retaliate in a personal way. Later, when Divya asked her for a tissue in the washroom, Bhavya refused, stating that she disliked Divya’s attitude and found the request inappropriate.

Divya Agarwal

Following the incident, Divya Agarwal was seen crying uncontrollably, expressing her desire to leave the show. In an emotional conversation with Riddhi Dogra, Divya shared her frustration about repeatedly being isolated in reality shows despite maintaining long-term friendships in real life. She said that she has often been forced to play alone and prove herself, adding that even close friends like Archana Gautam were now behaving like enemies.

Divya Agarwal

Divya revealed how Archana would call her late at night for advice, yet now stood against her inside the house. As the situation intensified, Bhavya later brought tissues and asked Divya to speak properly. However, after being prompted by Riddhi Dogra and Neha, Bhavya launched a scathing verbal attack, making highly personal and controversial remarks. Bhavya accused Divya of being fake, questioned her professional achievements, and went as far as calling her a gold digger.

Bhavya Singh

She also claimed that Divya had earlier stated she would never participate in another reality show after winning Bigg Boss OTT, questioning her credibility and intentions. The comments quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the episode, triggering outrage among fans on social media. The controversy escalated further when Bhavya made serious claims about Divya Agarwal’s personal life, alleging that the actress does not live with her husband Apoorva Padgaonkar. She referenced a past Diwali incident and claimed that family disputes had occurred, stating she had remained silent about it until now.