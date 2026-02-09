Sonam Kapoor’s Baby Shower Look Celebrates Effortless Indian Style: See Pics Inside!!!

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja, recently hosted a refined godh bharai ceremony at her home. The intimate celebration highlighted her signature maternity fashion and was graced by prominent guests from the film, business, and fashion worlds, including close friends and well-known industry peers.

Sonam Kapoor marked her baby shower in signature style, blending intimacy, elegance, and effortless fashion. Expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja, the actor hosted a private godh bharai at her Mumbai residence on Sunday.

An Intimate, Tasteful Gathering Reflecting Sonam Kapoor’s Evolved Maternity Aesthetic

The celebration was attended by close friends and family, alongside a thoughtfully selected guest list from the film and fashion industries, creating a warm, personal atmosphere that reflected Sonam’s refined taste and love for meaningful, understated celebrations, shared with smiles, rituals, laughter and quiet.

Remaining faithful to Sonam’s aesthetic, the gathering avoided excess, embracing understated charm and intimate details. The celebration mirrored her evolving view of maternity, grounded in tradition while feeling relaxed, contemporary, thoughtful, personal, warm, and quietly elegant throughout the entire affair.

A Lime-Green Lehenga That Blends Comfort, Fluidity, and Modern Indian Elegance

For the occasion, Sonam opted for a lime-green lehenga with a coordinated cape. Adorned with delicate floral embroidery, the ensemble impressed through its fluid silhouette and effortless movement. Softly draped over her shoulders, the cape enhanced comfort while giving the outfit a refined, contemporary edge that felt modern yet graceful.

She paired the lehenga with an embroidered choli, styling the dupatta in a relaxed pallu drape, deliberately skipping heavy pleats or stiff layering. The ensemble prioritised comfort while remaining unmistakably rooted in timeless, classic Indianwear aesthetics and traditional sartorial sensibilities.

Minimal Styling Meets Star-Studded Baby Shower Elegance

Sonam chose minimal yet striking styling. Her hair was swept into a sleek bun, accented by a tiny red bindi. A bold crimson lip provided contrast, while a statement gold necklace, matching earrings, stacked bangles, and layered rings added richness without ever overwhelming the overall ensemble with effortless modern elegance.

Several familiar faces from the Hindi film industry marked their presence at the ceremony. Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived in a blue and white suit featuring gota patti work, hair styled in a neat bun, accessorised with jhumkas and a bindi. Khushi Kapoor chose a white and yellow saree, wore her hair loose, and finished with a pearl choker and earrings.

Attendees included Bhumi Pednekar, Shabana Azmi, Masaba Gupta, and Kapoor family members like Anil Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor, ensuring the gathering remained intimate yet glamorous, balancing close connections with notable star power throughout the elegant celebration evening festivities.

Second Pregnancy Announcement Sparks Viral Fashion Moment

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, married since 2018, became parents to son Vayu in 2022. In November 2025, the actor revealed her second pregnancy, setting social media abuzz with a viral Princess Diana–inspired pink ensemble that quickly grabbed online attention.