Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Bollywood’s Biggest Names Attend RSS 100th Anniversary in Mumbai 

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marked a historic milestone as it celebrated its 100th anniversary with a grand two-day event in Mumbai, drawing massive attention not only for its significance but also for the impressive presence of Bollywood celebrities. From Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar to Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal, the centenary celebrations witnessed a rare confluence of cinema, culture, and ideology.

Held at the Nehru Centre Auditorium in Mumbai, the event began on February 7 and concluded on February 8, 2026, and was attended by leading actors, filmmakers, singers, and television personalities from across the Indian entertainment industry. Among those present were Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Rupali Ganguly, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Ravi Dubey.

Renowned filmmakers including Nitesh Tiwari, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anand L. Rai, Amar Kaushik, Amit Sharma, Subhash Ghai, Mohit Suri, and producers Ramesh Taurani and Anand Pandit were also spotted at the event. Several pictures and videos from the celebrations have since gone viral on social media, showcasing celebrities seated among the audience and actively engaging with the discussions.

During his address, Mohan Bhagwat made a special mention of Salman Khan, noting the actor’s immense influence on young people. He remarked that college students often follow Salman Khan’s fashion without even realizing why, highlighting how influential personalities can help make good values fashionable in society. Apart from this, he also spoke candidly on contemporary issues, including illegal immigration into India and the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who received widespread acclaim for his performance in last year’s hit film Chhava said he was deeply impressed by Mohan Bhagwat’s practical and informative insights, calling the interaction enlightening and memorable. While Karan Johar described the event as inspiring, praising Mohan Bhagwat’s thoughts, ideals, and even his sense of humor. He expressed gratitude for the time Bhagwat devoted to interacting with members of the film industry, adding that there was a lot to learn from his perspective.