Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Being My Son Doesn’t Make Him My Successor’ Comment Confusing People, Deets Inside

Big B aka Amitabh Bachchan sometimes tweets in such a way that even fans are left surprised and something similar happened a few weeks ago when the megastar tweeted that the time has come to leave the industry. Seeing this, fans were worried and started saying that he should not write like this and should continue to work in the industry. Now Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted about his son, which has confused fans and they are asking what he wants to say.

Amitabh Bachchan

Let us tell you that Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted about his son being his successor. Amitabh Bachchan is often seen praising his son Abhishek Bachchan on social media. If he likes any of his son’s films, he does not miss a chance to write about it and showering love on him. The deep relationship between the two is discussed in the entire industry. Recently, when Abhishek was honored for his film ‘Ghoomar’ at the International Film Festival in Tashkent, Amitabh Bachchan’s chest swelled with pride.

Amitabh Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan

But now seeing Amitabh’s latest tweet about his son, fans are confused and their minds are baffled. Amitabhji tweeted, ‘My son will not be my successor just because he is my son, the one who will be my successor will be my son. Words of Pujya Babuji. And Abhishek is fulfilling them. A new beginning’. Now this tweet has confused people and they are asking what Amitabh Bachchan wanted to say about his successor.

Amitabh Bachchan

Actually, Abhishek has recently joined hands with the European T20 Cricket League and is the co-founder and promoter of this league. This league is starting in Europe on July 15, in which 6 teams from three countries will participate. Amitabh posted about his son and successor regarding this new beginning. But seeing this, users are confused.