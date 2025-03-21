Apoorva Mukhija’s Controversial Video From Sabrina Carpenter’s Paris Concert Going Viral On Social Media

Social media influencer and the queen of controversy who is living up to her title of ‘Rebel Kid’, Apoorva Mukhija is once again in the news headlines. It seems that she is all set to make her life even more difficult. Apoorva who was recently grabbed into controversies over her weird comment and use of abusive language in ‘India’s Got Latent’ show is in trouble once again. Now a video of her from Sabrina Carpenter’s Paris concert is going viral on social media, after which a TikToker has claimed that she got into a fight with people around her.

Apoorva Mukhija

Let us tell you that a video of Apoorva Makhija has been shared by a Reddit user, in which she is seen recording herself with the flashlight of her phone. She also lip-synced and danced amidst the crowd and at one point, she was even talking directly to the camera. This upset people and they started abusing her a lot for making things inconvenient for them.

Apoorva Mukhija

The caption of the video reads, ‘Apoorva was seen causing trouble at Sabrina Carpenter’s concert in Paris.’ The description mentioned how the crowd asked her to lower her volume and turn off the flash and one even claimed that she almost hit someone. Security reportedly had to intervene and asked her to leave as she was moving around. Netizens took to the comments section and slammed her.

Apoorva Mukhija

One user wrote, ‘Her fans will love this even if it means demeaning our country’. Another wrote, ‘Shitty behaviour as usual. Now let’s see how PR defends it by saying she can say her piece. Imagine she is demeaning the country only after supporting it during the controversy’. Let us tell you that Apoorva Mukhija finally returned to Instagram after the long controversy on Holika Dahan and posted a message on her broadcast channel Rebellions. She wrote a post that said, ‘Walls also have ears.’ She then thanked her followers for supporting her during her difficult times. She wrote, ‘So thank you.’