Erica Fernandes And Surbhi Jyoti May Join Khatrone Ke Khiladi Season 15 Along With Mallika Sherawat And Gautam Gualati

As the time of TV’s reality stunt-based show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ is getting closer, the names of its potential contestants have also started coming out in the media. Like every time, this time too, many celebrity contestants will be seen fighting dangers in this show of famous film director Rohit Shetty. According to some of the media reports, it is said that Erica Fernandes and Surbhi Jyoti have also been approached for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’.



Erica Fernandes

Earlier, the names of many other TV stars have come out for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ however, neither the makers nor the celebrities confirmed their appearance in the show. These include the names of Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati, YouTuber Elvish Yadav, Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat, Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra. But not a single name is confirmed yet as no official announcement has been made.

Surbhi Jyoti

It is also being said about Digvijay Rathi, who appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 18’, that he will be seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’. Amidst these discussions, he recently reached Mahakal temple in Ujjain and shared pictures on his social media handle after visiting the temple there. If we talk about ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’, then let us tell you that its telecast date has not been announced yet, but there are discussions that it can start in June or July 2025.

Khatron Ke Khiladi

It is also being said that the shooting for the upcoming season is expected to start in May, however, nothing has been confirmed by the makers yet. Eisha Singh and Mohsin Khan of the popular TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata’ were also approached for this show hosted by Rohit Shetty. But reports are that while Eisha herself left the show, Mohsin also did not show any interest in it.