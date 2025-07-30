Amitabh Bachchan’s Insta Class: 82-Year-Old Superstar Struggles Adorably, Fans Call Him ‘Cool Grandpa’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, 82, is winning hearts online after posting a hilariously relatable video about trying to figure out Instagram. Dressed in an orange jacket and matching bandana, the actor looked every bit the stylish “cool grandpa” as he confessed to still learning the ropes of social media.

In the clip posted on Tuesday, Big B says, “So, I am just going to educate on how to work Instagram and I hope it works,” before attempting to upload a video — without a caption, no less.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the wholesome vibe. One user commented, “You are an amazingly well-informed person sir,” while another wrote, “He’s giving such grandpa feels.” Several others shared how he reminded them of their own fathers and grandfathers, while many praised his spirit: “I love the way you show us that learning has no age limit.”

The post quickly filled with comments like “Omg how could anyone be so cute,” and “This has to be the cutest video on the internet today.”

What’s Next for Big B?

Amitabh was last seen as Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD, which earned over ₹1042 crore worldwide. He’ll reprise the role in the sequel, shooting in December 2025. He’s also lined up for Section 84 with Diana Penty and Nimrat Kaur, and is prepping for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, premiering August 11.