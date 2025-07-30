‘Galaxies Don’t Cast Shadows’: Rohman Shawl Shuts Down Troll Questioning His Bond With Sushmita Sen

Model Rohman Shawl recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note marking seven years of knowing actor Sushmita Sen, sparking curiosity about their current bond. Alongside a black-and-white photo of the two holding each other, Rohman reflected on their evolving relationship and the quiet friendship that remains even after their breakup.

In the touching post, Rohman wrote, “We swapped roles, fears, and strengths, and somewhere between checkmates and deep ends, we found a bond that outlived labels. Not lovers, not strangers—something softer, rarer. You were once my safe place and somehow, still are.” He recalled teaching her chess, learning swimming from her, and cherishing the moments of shared vulnerability and growth.

But not everyone saw the post with empathy. One Instagram user accused Rohman of being “friend-zoned” and claimed he was “living in the shadow of Ms Universe.” Rather than engaging in negativity, Rohman offered a graceful yet powerful response:

“Being associated with someone remarkable doesn’t diminish me; it reflects the kind of people I choose to walk beside. And my love, galaxies don’t cast shadows—they shine together!! Much love.”

His dignified reply quickly went viral, with fans applauding his maturity, emotional intelligence, and poetic comeback. Many praised him for showing what it means to maintain respect and kindness even when a romantic relationship ends.

Rohman and Sushmita first connected in 2018 when he messaged her on Instagram. Their romance lasted for about three years until they parted ways in December 2021. However, both have publicly acknowledged that their bond, especially their friendship, has remained intact.

Even post-breakup, Rohman continues to be seen with Sushmita and her daughters, Renee and Alisah, suggesting that the connection between them goes beyond conventional definitions. While some may speculate about their relationship status, Rohman’s post made it clear that theirs is a story of gratitude, mutual respect, and growth—proof that love, in its many forms, can truly outlast labels.