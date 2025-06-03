Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As Pavitra Rishta Completes 16 Years

June 1 marked 16 years of the iconic television show Pavitra Rishta, which catapulted Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput to fame. On the occasion, Ankita celebrated the milestone with a heartfelt vlog on her YouTube channel, where she welcomed her co-star Usha Nadkarni into her home and took a trip down memory lane.

In the video, Ankita reflected on how Pavitra Rishta shaped her as an actor and credited much of her growth to the show’s cast and crew—especially Sushant. “Whatever I have learnt, I learnt from Pavitra Rishta,” she said emotionally. “And of course, Sushant was such a good actor. He helped me a lot. I used to be nervous doing long scenes in front of everyone on set. But Sushant would guide me—how to say the lines, how to perform the scene. He was always there.”

The popular show, which portrayed the lives of a middle-class couple, was produced by Ektaa Kapoor, who also made an appearance in the vlog. Recalling Sushant, she said, “We all miss him a lot. I’m remembering him today as we celebrate the anniversary of this beautiful show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, in his Mumbai apartment, sending shockwaves across the country. His untimely death led to widespread discussions and investigations. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officially closed the case in March this year.

As fans and colleagues continue to cherish his memory, Pavitra Rishta remains a poignant reminder of Sushant’s talent and legacy.