Michael Jackson remains one of the most iconic singers in the world, even years after his passing. Yet, during his lifetime, there was one person he refused to be without wherever he went. Michael Jackson is widely recognized as one of the most influential cultural icons of the 20th century. Known as the “King of Pop,” he shattered records and redefined the music industry over a career spanning more than four decades. From his groundbreaking songs and electrifying stage presence to his signature style and legendary dance moves, Jackson is often hailed as the greatest entertainer of all time.

He began his musical journey at the tender age of six and left the world quietly, just two months shy of his 51st birthday. Despite his relatively short life, his extraordinary career sparked a powerful wave of transformation in the world of music that continues to resonate today.

Michael Jackson’s personal cook, Mani Singh Khalsa

Before Michael Jackson took the world by storm with his 1982 album Thriller, he crossed paths with Mani Singh Khalsa. At the time, Mani was working as a prep chef at a restaurant Jackson happened to visit. After tasting Mani’s dishes, the pop icon was so impressed that when he launched his first world tour in 1983, he brought the talented chef along for the journey.

Mani Singh Khalsa devoted five hours each day preparing meals for the music legend

In an interview with People Weekly magazine, Mani Singh Khalsa, who was 25 at the time, shared that cooking exclusively for Michael Jackson was a significant challenge. He explained that the pop icon had very specific dietary preferences, having become a vegetarian by then. Meeting these requirements wasn’t always easy—Khalsa recalled that at times, even something as small as a pepper seemed too large for Jackson to eat on his own. In the same conversation, Mani Singh Khalsa shared that the singer deeply appreciated his efforts. He mentioned that his sweet potato pie was a big hit with the team during their tour. However, Michael’s personal favorite dish was enchiladas with cheese, tortillas, and hot sauce.

Mani Singh Khalsa traveled the globe alongside Michael Jackson, joining him on every world tour

Mani Singh Khalsa, a Sikh born and raised in California, became a trusted member of Michael Jackson’s inner circle following the success of Thriller. Jackson invited him to join him on every major tour, including the Victory Tour in 1984, the Bad World Tour in 1987, and the HIStory World Tour in 1996. While Jackson captivated audiences worldwide, Mani remained dedicated behind the scenes, ensuring the pop icon was well-nourished and cared for. He was also set to join Jackson on the This Is It World Tour, a plan cut short by the singer’s untimely death.

Mani Singh Khalsa was a chef at the Golden Temple Conscious Cookery

Chef Mani Singh Khalsa usually works for the Golden Temple Conscious Cookery and Catering Company in Hollywood, which provides meals for Michael Jackson at his home. He and his colleague, Akasha Kaur Khalsa, connected with the pop icon during a 1982 feature in Interview magazine.

Where is Mani Singh Khalsa now?

There are no official records confirming what became of Chef Mani Singh Khalsa following Michael Jackson’s death. Some accounts suggest he went on to open the Sweet Bar Bakery in Oakland. It is also said that he has authored several cookbooks, including Sweet and Natural Baking, and now goes by the name Mani Niall.