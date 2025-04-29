Ankita Lokhande’s Husband Vicky Jain And Gauhar Khan’s Romantic Song Poster Released, Check Inside

Small screen actress Ankita Lokhande is a well-known name in the industry and has also worked in films. Now her husband, Vicky Jain, a businessman by profession and a coal mine trader, will also be seen on the screen. Earlier, he was seen in ‘Bigg Boss 17’. After this, he has been appearing in ‘Laughter Chefs’ for two seasons, and now he is seen romancing Gauhar Khan. A poster of his new song has been released, seeing which people are giving different reactions on social media.

Vicky Jain And Gauhar Khan

Let us tell you that some time ago, the TV series ‘Fauji 2’, coming on Doordarshan, was announced, in which apart from Gauhar Khan and others along with Vicky Jain was also seen. In this, he played the role of Colonel Sanjay Singh. Ankita Lokhande’s husband made his acting debut with this. Now, information about one of its songs has come to light, and its poster has also been released.

Vicky Jain

The name of the song of Vicky Jain and Gauhar Khan is ‘Kahaan Ho Tum’. The song is sung by singer Javed Ali, and its lyrics and music are given by Shreyas Puranik. In this poster, Gauhar is seen smiling and Vicky has lovingly rested his forehead on her face. T-Series has released this post on social media and said that this romantic song will be released on 29th April at 7 pm.

Vicky Jain

However, people on the internet have become happy after seeing the poster and are praising Vicky Jain. Seeing the post of Vicky Jain and Gauhar Khan, a user wrote, ‘Hey Vicky Bhaiya…’ One said, ‘Finally, Vicky Bhaiya’s dream has come true. Now Ankita will be jealous of Gauhar all her life.’ One wrote, ‘Nepotism.’ One wrote, ‘Oh God, Vicky Bhaiya and Gauhar.’ Along with this, he put a laughing emoji. Some are liking it. But some are making fun of it.