‘Anupullah Khan Jalotaduni’ Netizens Making Fun of Anup Jalota For Adopting Getup of An Islamic Religious Guru

Bhajan singer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Anup Jalota also known as ‘Bhajan Samrat’ is often in the news headlines for his controversial acts. He has sung many such bhajans, which are played in temples and are on the lips of Hindu devotees. Anup stays connected with his fans through social media and often shares videos and photos on his Instagram handle. However, this time he is being trolled immensely for his acts.

Let us tell you that Anup recently shared a photo of himself, which left everyone baffled. However, he also said that he is shooting for a film, for which he has adopted the getup of an Islamic religious guru, still people are making fun of him. In the photo shared by the Bhajan singer, Anup Jalota is seen wearing a green kurta, a garland of the same color, and a cap of the same color. He has a grown beard and no mustache.

Sharing the picture on social media he wrote in the caption, ‘I am excited to shoot for Bharat Desh Hai Mera in Nashik city.’ Even though Anup Jalota has done this Muslim Maulana getup for shooting, strange comments are coming on his post. One person even changed his name and wrote, ‘Anupullah Khan Jalotaduni.’ Another user wrote angrily, ‘You are known as a good Bhajan singer, but you have changed the religion followed till date into evil deeds today.’

Another user writes, ‘Now it seems the season of Qawwali has come from Bhajan.’ Another user changed the lyrics of the song ‘Aisi Laagi Lagan Meera Ho Gayi Magan’ and wrote, ‘Aisi Laagi Lagan Salma Ho Gayi Magan, Woh To Abdul Abdul Gaane Lagi..’ Many people are advising him to recognize his soul, he is a Sanatani.’ Let us tell you that Anup is shooting for another film in Nashik, named ‘Jai Annapurna Maiya’. He has shared his photo wearing a Rudraksha garland around his neck and a sandalwood tilak on his forehead.