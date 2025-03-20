Elvish Yadav Trolled For Age Shaming Ankita Lokhande Asked Whether She Will Play Alia Bhatt’s Mother Role In Film

Popular Youtuber and ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav is often in the discussions for his involvement in different controversies. He often says something that gets him into controversies. Some time ago, he invited Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to his podcast that he posts on YouTube. Then Elvish made fun of Ankita’s age, the video of which has surfaced again on the internet, and seeing this, users are getting furious at him.

Elvish Yadav

Netizens are furious at Elvish Yadav and scolding him for first inviting Ankita Lokhande in his podcast, and then age-shaming the actress during the conversation. Let us tell you that Elvish Yadav had asked Ankita that Wikipedia tells your age to be 40 years, so will you do a movie with Alia Bhatt? Will you play the role of a mother? Ankita was also surprised to hear this and looked at Elvish Yadav with a strange look, and then asked, ‘Why? Does a 40-year-old lady become old?’

Ankita Lokhande

Small screen actress Ankita Lokhande further said, ‘I don’t look old at all. No, I don’t look like Alia Bhatt’s mother at all.’ After this, Elvish still keeps asking whether Ankita will ever play the role of a mother, then the actress says that she played the role of a mother in ‘Pavitra Rishta’ at a very young age. After this, Elvish again asks whether Ankita will play the role of Alia’s mother in the film, then Ankita replies, ‘Absolutely not, because I don’t look like Alia’s mother at all.’

Ankita Lokhande

Now this video of Elvish Yadav is becoming increasingly viral on social media, and a lot of reactions are coming from netizens on this video. One person even reprimanded Elvish and wrote, ‘Someone should tell this man that Alia Bhatt is 32 years old and is playing roles younger than her age. Alia and Ankita both look fit for their age and look beautiful.’