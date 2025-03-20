Caught On Camera: Hema Malini’s ‘Reality’ Check On Indian Idol Has Fans Questioning Everything

Reality TV fans always had their suspicions, but a recent Reddit post has all but confirmed what many feared—Indian Idol is far from spontaneous. Eagle-eyed viewers spotted veteran actress and guest judge Hema Malini holding what appears to be the full script of the show, including her pre-written dialogues, during a recently aired Holi special episode. The revelation has sent shockwaves across the internet, raising questions about how much of these “reality” shows are actually real.

The now-viral screenshots from the episode show Hema Malini in a white saree, smiling as she interacts with someone off-camera. Clutched in her hand, however, is a detailed script written in Devanagari, not just outlining the sequence of events but specifying exactly what she was supposed to say. One particular excerpt instructs her to describe the traditional Lath Maar Holi of Mathura: “Priyaganshu ise Lath Maar Holi kehte hain…” The discovery has led many to believe that even supposedly impromptu moments are pre-planned and rehearsed.

Reddit users were quick to express their shock and disappointment. “Stumbled across this frame of Hema Malini holding the detailed script of last week’s episode of Indian Idol. This is for those who still believe these shows are ‘real’,” read the original post. One user called it “embarrassing,” while another shared an insider experience, claiming, “I once worked backstage at a dance reality show, and everything—even Bharti Singh’s punchlines and Govinda praising a contestant’s song—was scripted.” Some, however, were less surprised, with one person commenting, “Reality shows have always been scripted, even Bigg Boss to an extent.”

Despite the backlash, some defended the show, arguing that scripting is necessary to ensure smooth execution and engaging content. “Do you think reality shows just happen on the spot? They need to plan everything, including the emotional moments and filler conversations,” one user wrote.

Hema Malini, who was a guest judge for the episode, shared personal anecdotes from her life and career while participating in the Holi-themed celebrations. Indian Idol, currently in its 15th season, features regular judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah. However, with this latest revelation, fans might start questioning just how much of their favorite reality show is, in fact, real.