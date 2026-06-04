Anushka Sharma Faces Backlash Over Homeopathy Post, Social Media Divided as Debate Intensifies

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has found herself at the center of an online controversy after sharing a social media post expressing her support for homeopathy. While many followers appreciated her personal experience with the alternative medical system, others criticized the actress for promoting a practice that remains controversial within sections of the scientific and medical community.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma Faces Backlash

The debate began when Anushka shared an Instagram Story featuring a conversation between renowned homeopathic practitioner Rajan Sankaran and entrepreneur Namita Thapar. Alongside the video, Anushka wrote that homeopathy has played an important role in her life and has been an integral part of her personal health journey. She also praised Dr. Sankaran’s understanding of wellness and mindful living.

Anushka Sharma

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During the discussion, Dr. Sankaran argued that homeopathy should be viewed as a complementary component within a broader healthcare framework. He stated that homeopathy focuses on treating the individual rather than merely addressing symptoms and acknowledged that, like every medical system, it has limitations. His remarks quickly sparked debate online, with supporters and critics offering sharply contrasting opinions.

Anushka Sharma’s Post

Following Anushka’s post, social media users appeared divided. Some users defended the actress, sharing personal experiences in which they felt homeopathic treatments had benefited them. Others, however, criticized her for promoting a medical practice they believe lacks sufficient scientific evidence. Several critics argued that public figures with large followings should be cautious while endorsing healthcare-related practices.

Anushka Sharma

Others questioned whether celebrities should promote treatments that remain disputed among medical experts. Among the most vocal critics was hepatologist Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known on social media as “The Liver Doc.” A long-time critic of homeopathy and other alternative health claims, he strongly disagreed with the endorsement and criticized the individuals involved in the discussion. His remarks further fueled the online debate, with supporters and detractors engaging in heated discussions across social media platforms.