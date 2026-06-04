Anushka Sharma’s Homeopathy Post Sparks Backlash, Triggers Debate Over Celebrity Influence, Healthcare Claims

Actor Anushka Sharma has found herself at the centre of a social media storm after publicly endorsing homeopathy, with critics accusing her of promoting a treatment system that many medical professionals consider scientifically unproven. What began as a personal health-related post quickly evolved into a wider debate about celebrity influence, alternative medicine and the responsibility of public figures when discussing healthcare.

The controversy began when Anushka shared an Instagram Story featuring a conversation between homeopathic physician Dr. Rajan Sankaran and entrepreneur Namita Thapar. Alongside the video, the actor revealed that homeopathy had played an important role in her life and credited Dr. Sankaran for contributing significantly to her health journey. She also said she valued his views on health and mindful living.

The post quickly attracted widespread attention, generating thousands of reactions across social media platforms. While some followers appreciated Anushka for sharing her personal experience, others strongly criticised the actor for endorsing a treatment system that remains controversial within the scientific community.

One of the most vocal critics was hepatologist Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known online as “The Liver Doc.” The doctor criticised Anushka’s endorsement, accusing her of promoting pseudoscience and reigniting long-standing debates about the scientific validity of homeopathy. He reportedly described the promotion of homeopathy by celebrities as harmful because it may influence public healthcare decisions.

Several social media users echoed similar concerns. Critics argued that celebrities with massive followings should exercise caution when discussing medical treatments, particularly those that remain subjects of scientific debate. Some users expressed concern that followers might interpret personal experiences as medical advice.

A number of posts that went viral accused Anushka of promoting what critics called “unscientific” or “fraud” medicine. Others questioned whether influential public figures should endorse alternative therapies without simultaneously highlighting the importance of evidence-based medical treatment.

Some criticism also focused on Anushka’s lifestyle. Certain users argued that the actor, who reportedly spends significant time in London and has access to advanced healthcare facilities, should be careful about promoting alternative treatments to millions of followers who may not enjoy the same level of medical access.

The backlash intensified because of Anushka’s enormous social media reach. With tens of millions of followers across platforms, many users argued that her statements carry considerable influence and can shape public perceptions about health and medicine.

However, the reaction was far from one-sided. Many supporters defended the actor, arguing that she merely shared a personal experience rather than issuing medical instructions. Several users pointed out that people have the right to make their own healthcare choices and that Anushka never explicitly advised followers to abandon conventional medicine.

Supporters also shared personal stories about positive experiences with homeopathy. Some users claimed they had found relief from chronic conditions after trying homeopathic treatments when conventional approaches had not delivered satisfactory results. Others argued that treatment outcomes vary from person to person and that individual experiences should not be dismissed outright.

A section of supporters further noted that homeopathy is officially recognised within India’s healthcare framework through the AYUSH system. They argued that people should be free to choose among recognised healthcare options based on personal preferences and experiences.

The debate also highlighted the growing divide between advocates of alternative medicine and supporters of evidence-based medical practice. Homeopathy has long been a controversial subject worldwide, with proponents citing personal success stories while critics argue that scientific evidence does not support many of its core claims.

For Anushka, the controversy arrives at a time when her public image continues to attract significant attention. In recent weeks, the actor has frequently been in headlines alongside husband Virat Kohli following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL triumph and their visits to spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan.

So far, Anushka has not publicly responded to the criticism surrounding her homeopathy post. The Instagram Story that triggered the controversy remains one of the most discussed celebrity social media posts of the week.

As the debate continues online, it has evolved beyond Anushka Sharma herself. The discussion now encompasses broader questions about celebrity responsibility, healthcare communication and the growing role social media plays in shaping public attitudes toward medicine.

Whether viewed as a harmless personal endorsement or a problematic promotion of an unproven treatment system, Anushka’s post has once again demonstrated how a single social media update from a celebrity can ignite a nationwide conversation.