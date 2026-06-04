Hina Khan Says ‘Joke Is On Us’ After Shilpa Shinde Calls Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai S*xual Allegations Untrue

Hina Khan shared a lengthy and strongly worded note after Shilpa Shinde revealed on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast that the sexual harassment allegations she had filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai producer Sanjay Kohli were false. The revelation sparked reactions and renewed public discussion online. Hina Khan has seemingly reacted to the controversy surrounding actress Shilpa Shinde’s past sexual harassment allegations against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai producer Sanjay Kohli.

Recently, Shilpa stated that the accusations she made years ago were untrue, claiming she felt pressured and trapped during a contract dispute and believed she had no other choice at the time. The revelation sparked widespread discussion within the television industry. On June 3, Hina addressed the issue publicly. Known for staying away from controversies that do not concern her directly, the actress said she felt it was important to speak because of the seriousness of the matter. She shared a detailed and strongly worded note on social media.

Shilpa Shinde Dismisses the Allegations

The debate resurfaced after Shilpa Shinde appeared on a podcast hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. During the conversation, she revisited her widely discussed dispute with the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Shilpa claimed that the sexual harassment allegation she had made against producer Sanjay Kohli during the conflict was false. According to her, she filed the complaint because she felt she had no other option to address the contractual disagreements and pending payment issues she was facing then.

Hina expressed Dismay Over Using Allegation for Personal Gain

Hina addressed the controversy through her Instagram Stories, criticising the alleged misuse of serious accusations for personal benefit and urging people not to exploit such issues. “Yes, using your Sex to malign someone’s image in order to win during a conflict is absolutely shameful.” She said that seeking justice in genuine cases is completely right and that she stands with real victims who pursue legal action through proper channels. However, the details of this particular case left her deeply shocked and speechless.

Hina Khan Defends Sanjay Kohli, Highlights Impact on His Family

In her post, Hina redirected attention to whom she called the “real victim” of the controversy. She highlighted that producer Sanjay Kohli is a family man whose wife and daughter could also suffer because of the allegations. According to Hina, accusations affect not only the accused individual but also loved ones.

Coming to his defense, Hina described Kohli as a dedicated and hardworking producer who has been associated with several iconic television shows over the years. “As admitted by the Female Actor, her allegations were not just baseless, they were used to gain advantage, to win, to score, to claim, to settle without the utilisation of Law,” Hina penned.

Hina Khan Calls Out What She Sees as Contradictions in the Controversy

Hina, however, said she found it difficult to understand how, despite such serious allegations, the producer later went on to offer work to the same actress. “And even after that, the SAME producer gives the SAME show to the SAME person. Another LAUNCHPAD, another MOUTHPIECE, another RELEVANCE, another CHANCE to legitimise her Fake Claim of SEXUAL ASSAULT,” Hina posted.

“What if the actor repeats it? After all, the actor has been given the same show by the one she FALSELY ACCUSED,” Hina wrote on a concluding note. She called the entire episode in the caption, “The joke is on us.”

For those unaware, Shilpa Shinde portrayed the popular character of Angoori Bhabhi in the television sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.