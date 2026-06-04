Ibrahim Ali Khan Tries to Shield Palak Tiwari From Paparazzi At A Multiplex in Mumbai’s Juhu, Viral Video Sparks Dating Buzz

Rumored couple Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari are once again making headlines, this time because of a viral video that has taken social media by storm. While the duo has often been linked romantically, neither has publicly confirmed their relationship. However, their latest appearance together has reignited speculation among fans. The video, reportedly recorded at a multiplex in Mumbai’s Juhu area, shows Ibrahim and Palak exiting a movie screening.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan Shields Palak

Unaware that paparazzi were waiting outside, the two appeared caught off guard when they stepped out of the venue. In the clip, Ibrahim is seen walking ahead while looking at his phone. As soon as he notices photographers positioned near the exit, he quickly turns back. Moments later, Palak emerges from a staircase entrance, and Ibrahim appears to gently guide her back inside in an attempt to keep her away from the cameras.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

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However, the effort proved unsuccessful. While the pair may have noticed the photographers in front of them, cameras were also positioned behind them, capturing the entire sequence. The footage has since gone viral across social media platforms. Palak, who was wearing a face mask, was seen trying to avoid attention as she quickly made her way toward the basement area. Ibrahim also appeared visibly uncomfortable with the sudden media presence.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

The incident has sparked mixed reactions online. Some users questioned why the duo continues to avoid public appearances together if they are frequently spotted with each other. Others criticized the paparazzi culture, arguing that celebrities deserve privacy in their personal lives and should not be constantly followed. Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actor Saif Ali Khan, and Palak Tiwari, daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari, have been linked together for quite some time. Whether attending events, parties, or casual outings, their appearances regularly fuel dating rumors.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Despite ongoing speculation, both have remained tight-lipped about the nature of their relationship. The latest viral video has once again placed the spotlight on the young stars, leaving fans curious about whether they will eventually address the rumors surrounding their alleged romance.